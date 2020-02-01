UL Fan-Friendly Concessions Coming To The Diamond

If you liked the fan-friendly concession prices for the six Louisiana Ragin' Cajun football games at Cajun Field, you're going to love what's coming for the 60 combined home games for UL baseball and softball.

Beginning this weekend, when Louisiana opens its 2020 regular-season softball schedule, playing host to the 34th Louisiana Classics Tournament, fans will be able to enjoy fan-friendly concession prices.

Fans will be able to purchase $1 hot dogs, $1 popcorn, $1 potato chips, and 42 select domestic beer, among other great items.

The prices will be in effect for all UL softball and baseball home games this season.

So bring your appetite, along with your scorebook, and enjoy the game.