UL Falls Short to Arkansas State

The Ragin' Cajuns' 5 game win streak was snapped tonight by Arkansas State. Arkansas State defeated UL 95-87. With this defeat UL moves out of first place in the west with a conference record of 7-4 and an overall record of 13-5.

UL shot 52.5% from the field and 40.9% from the 3 point line. Where as Arkansas State was red hot tonight shooting the ball. The Red Wolves shot 56.9% from the field and a whopping 55% from the 3 point line. The percentage differential also carried over to the free throw line, where the Ragin' Cajuns shot 63.6% from the line compared to 81.8% for the Red Wolves.

UL's past turnover struggle carried over to this game, where the Ragin' Cajuns had a total of 15 turnovers. It did not help either that the Red Wolves only turned the ball over 8 times. Without the typical stops we have been accustomed to seeing, the comeback just was not feasible tonight.

Dou Gueye was the high point man for UL tonight with 23 points and an impressive 14 rebounds. Cedric Russell also added 19 points; however, it was not enough to overcome the Red Wolves.

The Ragin' Cajuns look to bounce back tomorrow against Arkansas State at 4 pm with pre-game beginning at 3:30 pm.

