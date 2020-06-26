UL Extends Contract of AD Dr. Bryan Maggard

It appears as though Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Director of Athletics Dr. Bryan Maggard is going to remain in Lafayette for awhile.

The University, along with President Dr. E. Joseph Savoie announced on Thursday that Dr. Maggard's contract has been extended five years, through February of 2025.

In a statement released on Thursday, President Savoie had this to say about the job that Dr. Maggard has done, and the contract extension:

"Dr. Maggard has made important improvements and advancements with Ragin' Cajuns Athletics during his time on campus," President Savoie said. "This contract extension reflects that, and we are all excited to see our sports programs maintain this momentum. Our student-athletes, staff and community will continue to benefit from the department's commitment to academic achievement and athletic excellence in the years to come under his leadership."

Dr. Maggard, who became AD at UL in 2017, had this to say in a statement:

"I am extremely humbled and honored to receive this extension and vote of confidence from President Savoie," Maggard said. "Although we have experienced a number of positive achievements to date, we have much more to accomplish. Both Kerry and I are very excited to remain a part of the amazing Cajun culture that has embraced us so warmly since arriving in 2017."

During his three years at Louisiana, Dr. Maggard has made numerous key hires in the athletic department, including Billy Napier (head football coach), Gerry Glasco (head softball coach), Matt Deggs (head baseball coach), and Lance Key (head soccer coach).