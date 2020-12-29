UL Elijah Mitchell Remains Listed as Top 15 RB For NFL Draft

A local prep standout, who has gone on to have a stellar career for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns is highly thought of, is apparently highly thought of, in terms of taking his talents to the NFL next season.

WalterFootball.com lists Louisiana running back Elijah Mitchell, a native of Erath, as the number 14 running back prospect in the nation heading into the 2021 NFL Draft in their positional rankings.

Earlier this year, that website also had Mitchell ranked number 14.

Now, obviously, the rankings of different people/sites will vary, and things like which running backs enter the draft early and injuries could certainly change things. That being said, most draft followers view Mitchell as an outstanding prospect and someone who will undoubtedly be playing on Sundays next year.

Of course, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA is granting all players an extra year of collegiate eligibility, meaning Mitchell could return for yet another season at UL next season.

Over his marvelous career with UL, Mitchell, who was voted a First-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick this year, as well as a First-Team All-Louisiana selection and a Second-Team All-Sun Belt Conference pick last season, has now rushed 508 times for 3,140 yards and 40 touchdowns.

This season, in helping the Cajuns to a sparkling 10-1 record, including a 31-24 triumph over the UTSA Roadrunners in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, Mitchell rushed for 751 yards and seven touchdowns.

Mitchell was a prep standout at Erath, posting 1,903 yards and 28 touchdowns his senior season, despite only seeing significant action in eight games due to injury.

In his high school career, Mitchell finished as the leading rusher in Bobcats' history with 4,045 yards and 50 touchdowns in three seasons.

He's continued that success at the collegiate level, and it's good to see him earning not only state and conference recognition but national acclaim as well while helping his team pile-up wins.

Again; he can come back to play for Louisiana next season if he so desires, but it was awfully fun watching him play for the Cajuns the last four years if he doesn't.