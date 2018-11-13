UL Basketball To Face Son Of Former Player When They Play Kansas

It is one of my favorite UL basketball trivia questions:

Who was the starting part guard for the Cajuns in the 1980-1981 season?

I love the question, because most old-school Cajun fans, like myself, remember that Carl Jordan was the starting point guard in 1979-1980, when the Cajuns went to the Final 8 of the NIT Tournament.

Most also remember Johnny Collins, who came aboard in the 1981-1982 season, helping guide the Cajuns to a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

But what about in between, in the 1980-1981 season; who was the starting point guard, when the likes of Alonza Allen, Dion Brown, and Graylin Warner were all freshmen, and Kevin Figaro was a senior?

See. you remember the names, and you remember the team, but you probably just can't place the point guard(s).

I told you it is a great question!

Actually, it's kind of a trick question, because there were three guys who started at point guard for the Cajuns that year.

Alford "Pop" Turner saw the majority of of action there, starting 16 games. But Turner was really a 2-guard, and was playing out of position.

The next year, when Collins arrived, Turner went to his more natural spot, and thrived.

Richard Crooks started 8 games at the point guard spot in 1980-1981, averaging 3.8 points, to go along with 3.1 assists-per game.

If I remember correctly, Crooks wore #23.

The other guy to start at point guard for the Cajuns that year was Marshall Grimes, a transfer from Santa Clara, who started five games, 2.3 points and 3.7 assists-per-game.

Grimes, who wore #22, appeared in 16 games as a reserve to Collins the next season, helping the Cajuns to three big wins in the Great Alaska Shootout, a Top 25 ranking, a Southland Conference Championship, and a berth in the NCAA Tournament.

So, why am I asking this question now?

Because the Cajuns will travel to Lawrence, Kansas this Friday, to face the second-ranked Kansas Jayhawks, and face the son of of one of those former Cajuns.

Quinten Grimes, the son of Marshall, is a freshman for Kansas.

A 6-foot-5 guard, Grimes, from The Woodlands, Texas, was a McDonald's All-American at College Park High School last year, averaging 29.5 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 4.9 assists as a senior.

The brother of Tyler Grimes, who plays for the Winnipeg Jets of the NHL, Grimes poured in 21 points against Michigan St. in the season-opener, before adding 10 more against Vermont.

So, there you go; a blast from the past, as the Cajuns prepare to face the Jayhawks, and the son of a former player on Friday night.

I'm just excited I get to use the trivia question again!