UL Basketball Releases COVID-19 Guidelines for Cajundome

As you would anticipate, things will be quite different at the Cajundome for Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Men's/Women's Basketball in the 2020-2021 season due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Louisiana Athletics announced on Wednesday that it will be implementing several COVID-19 safety measures that basketball fans will need to familiarize themselves with before attending home games during the 2020-21 season at the Cajundome.

Among the measures include limited seating capacity, symptom-screening, face coverings, and social distancing.

Prior to attending a basketball game, Louisiana Athletics is asking that spectators perform a self-assessment based on CDC best practices and recommendations and stay home if sick. People who are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19 are strongly encouraged to not attend live events.

These self-assessment measures include watching for symptoms, such as high fever, cough, shortness of breath, chills, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headaches, sore throat, loss of taste or smell, congestion, and vomiting.

In other words; if you feel the slightest bit under the weather, don't attend a game.

Fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times while in the stadium with the exception of when eating or drinking.

To ensure social distance seating, a six-foot buffer will be added around each ticket block, and around all aisles, entrances, and vomitories. Fans will be required to sit in the seat listed on their respective ticket.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Women's Basketball Team opens its home schedule on Friday night when they play host to North Texas at 6 p.m.

The Ragin' Cajun men open its home scheduled on Tuesday night, hosting LSU-Alexandria.