UL Basketball Ranked in Mid-Major Top 25 Poll

Currently riding a three-game win streak, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns have moved up in the latest Mid-Major Top 25 poll of a major college basketball site.

Louisiana is up four spots, to number 21, in the latest Mid-Major Top 25 Poll, released by College Insider on Monday.

The Cajuns defeated the Arkansas St. Red Wolves in a two-game set at the Cajundome last weekend, winning 81-68, and 77-74, to extend their current win streak to three games.

UL began its current win streak with a 68-51 victory over the UTA Mavericks back on January 16.

Louisiana is now 11-4, overall, and 5-3 in Sun Belt Conference play.

The Cajuns return to the hardwood this Friday night when they travel to San Marcos, Texas to take on the Texas St. Bobcats in the first of two-game between the two teams.

Louisiana will have its work cut out for them the rest of the way, however, as they finish the year playing seven of their last ten games on the road.

The poll features five Sun Belt Conference schools, including Louisiana.

Gonzaga remains the top-ranked team in the poll, followed by Winthrop, Drake, Belmont, and BYU, who round out the top five at 2-5, respectively.

At 6-10, the poll lists Loyola-Chicago, Furman, Toledo, Liberty, and South Dakota St.

The second ten in the poll begins with Missouri St., Eastern Kentucky, Georgia St., Sam Houston, and Abilene Christian at 11-15, with St. Mary's. Wright St., Southern Utah, Texas St., and Coastal Carolina checking it at 16-20, respectively.

Finally, at 21-25, it's Louisiana, Wofford, Sienna, Bowling Green, and Appalachian St.

View the complete poll.