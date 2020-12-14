UL Basketball Offers Two Players From Florida High School

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have serious interest in two prep standouts from the same high school in The Sunshine State.

Louisiana has reportedly extended offers to Denzel Aberdeen and Ernest Udeh, Jr., who both attend Dr. Phillips High School, which is located in Dr. Phillips, Florida, near Orlando.

Both youngsters are currently juniors and are expected to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

A 6-foot-4 guard, Aberdeen is regarded as a player with tremendous upside who will secure a number of offers this season.

A 6-foot-10 forward/center, Udeh is ranked as a 3-star recruit by 247Sports.

Udeh has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Florida, Georgia St., Stetson, Florida Gulf Coast, South Florida, and FAU.

Both players contributed to a victory by their school last week, with Aberdeen leading the way with 22 points, while Udeh contributed 13.

Keep in mind; these offers have not been confirmed, but UL head coach Bob Marlin and his staff do a great job of recruiting, so these are the names of two young men that you may be hearing again someday.

As for the current edition of the Cajuns, well, they're off to a nice start in the 2020-2021 college basketball campaign.

Louisiana defeated the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs, 61-56, last Saturday night at the Cajundome, running its current win streak to four games.

UL, who is now 4-1 on the young season, returns to the hardwood on Tuesday evening, when they play host to New Orleans in a non-conference contest at the Cajundome.

Tipoff time is scheduled for 6 p.m.