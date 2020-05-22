UL Basketball Offers Ja’Vier Francis

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a prep roundball standout from The Lonestar State.

Ja'Vier Francis, who currently attends Westbury Christian School in Houston, Texas, shared on social media earlier this week that he has been offered by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-8 forward, Francis is regarded as one of the top players in Texas.

Francis is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2021.

Francis has also reportedly been offered by such schools as Houston, SMU, Stephen F. Austin, and Texas Southern.