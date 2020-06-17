UL Basketball Offers Dionjahe Thomas

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns would apparently like to add a standout prep basketball player from the southeastern part of the state to one of their future recruiting classes.

Dionjahe Thomas, who currently attends Ellender High School, located in Houma, Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.

A 6-foot-8 swingman, Thomas is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.

Thomas has also reportedly been offered by such schools as New Orleans, Nicholls St., Tulane, and Southeastern Louisiana.