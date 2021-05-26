UL Basketball Legend Jerry Flake Balls on Playground Court at 73 Years Old [Video]
In early April, a video of former Louisiana Ragin' Cajun basketball legend Jerry Flake balling at a playground court dropped on YouTube and TikTok.
Some fans have already seen it. I just discovered it today, and it's awesome.
Flake, whose no. 20 jersey is retired at UL, was filmed by his 29-year-old grandson Chase Webb, who is a retired US Navy veteran.
Flake tells his grandson he hasn't shot a basketball since before Webb was born.
Guess what? Flake's still got it!
How was Flake when he played in the 60s? He was a two-time All-American who scored 2,058 points during his collegiate career.
