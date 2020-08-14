UL Basketball Has Interest in Emareyon McDonald

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are said to have at least more than a casual interest in a prep roundball standout from the state of Louisiana.

College Basketball Zone shared on social media on Thursday that Louisiana is "prioritizing" Emareyon McDonald, who currently attends Scotlandville Magnet High School, located in Baton Rouge.

It should be pointed out that the Cajuns have not yet issued McDonald, who is scheduled to graduate high school next spring, a scholarship offer.

A 6-foot-1 point guard, McDonald is listed by many as the top point guard prospect in the state.

McDonald has reportedly been offered by such schools as Coastal Carolina, Georgetown, Grambling St., Northwestern St., Southern, and Tulane.