UL Basketball Adds Theo Akwuba

The Lousiana Ragin' Cajuns are adding some size and experience to its 2020-2021 men's basketball roster.

On Thursday, Louisiana announced the addition of Theo Akwuba, who played the last two years at the University of Portland.

A 6-foot-11, 220-pound post player, Akwuba will have two years of eligibility remaining at UL.

A native of Montgomery, Alabama, Akwuba played in 52 career games at Portland, members of the West Coast Conference.

As a freshman in the 2018-2019 season, Akwuba appeared in 30 games for Portland, including 26 as a starter, averaging 3.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

His 46 total blocked shots as a freshman ranked seventh in Portland single-season history.

This past season, over 22 games, Akwuba averaged 3.5 points and 4.0 rebounds.

A prep standout at Brewbaker Tech Magnet in Montgomery, Alabama, Akwuba averaged a triple-double as a senior with 11.7 points, 14.1 rebounds and 10.4 blocked shots per game, earning him Class 5A First Team All-State honors.