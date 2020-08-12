UL Baseball’s Justin Greene Transfers to NAIA School

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajun Baseball team will be losing one of their utility guys as Justin Greene has decided to transfer to Milligan College an NAIA school.

Milligan plays in the Appalachian Athletic Conference and it's located in Tennessee.

The Buffalo's were 14-8 during a pandemic shortened season last year and the year before that they finished 21-26 with an 11-16 conference record.

As for Greene, last year was his first year playing with the Cajuns and he didn't have much of an opportunity during the shortened season. He played in eight games while starting four of them going 1-15 with three runs scored, one RBI, and three walks. In addition, he did not make an error the entire season.

We wish Justin nothing but the best with his baseball career and in his future for after baseball.

