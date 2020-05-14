UL Baseball’s Brock Batty Enters Transfer Portal

A member of the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns for the past three seasons apparently won't be returning for a fourth college baseball season with the program.

Pitcher Brock Batty shared on social media on Wednesday that he has entered the NCAA transfer portal in a very heartfelt message.

Keep in mind; a student-athlete can always take their respective names out of the NCAA transfer portal at any time and return to their current schools, so nothing is official.

A left-hander, Batty appeared in 23 games as a freshman in 2018, including one as a starter, going 2-1 with a 6.17 ERA. over 46.2 innings

A graduate of Denham Springs High School, Batty posted a 7.98 ERA. over nine games and 14.2 innings on the bump as a sophomore in 2019.

As a junior this past season, Batty allowed ten earned runs over 4.1 innings.

The NCAA gave an extra year of eligibility to all spring sports participants this year due to the Coronavirus pandemic, so Batty will have two seasons of collegiate eligibility remaining.