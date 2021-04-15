UL Baseball Series vs South Alabama Pushed Back a Day Due to Weather

Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball team has not gone more than 5 days without playing a game since the season got underway on February 18th.

For the first time this year, they'll wait 6 days between games, as their entire Sun Belt Conference series in Mobile against South Alabama has been pushed back a day.

Due to inclement weather, Louisiana will no longer play on Friday.

The series now shifts to Saturday, Sunday and Monday.

Start time for Saturday is 6:30.

Start time for Sunday is 2:00.

Start time for Monday is 1:00.

The radio pregame show begins 30 minutes prior to first pitch of each contest.

Saturday and Sunday's games can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, KPEL96.5.com and the KPEL NewsTalk app.

Monday's contest will air on ESPN1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 app.

Best Nicknames in MLB History

Cities That Need an MLB Franchise

BEST COMEBACK STORIES IN SPORTS