UL Baseball Series in Mobile Delayed Again

The Sun Belt Conference series in Mobile, Alabama between the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns and South Alabama Jaguars has been delayed again due to poor weather.

With the weather delay, the series is now set to start on Sunday night and conclude with a doubleheader on Monday to complete the three-game stretch.

Monday's set is the second doubleheader the Cajuns baseball team has played this season. The first occasion happened on March 6 during their home series against Houston Baptist. They won both games of that doubleheader 5-2 and 4-1.

The first game of the series starts on Sunday at 6:30 p.m. The Monday doubleheader begins at 12:00 p.m. with the second game's starting time to be announced following the conclusion of game one.

Sunday's game can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, KPEL96.5.com, and the KPEL NewsTalk app.

Both games of the Monday doubleheader can be heard on ESPN1420, espn1420.com, and the ESPN 1420 app.

