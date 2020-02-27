UL Baseball Remains in Top Ten in Attendance

Yes, it's early, but as is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana currently ranks 7th in the nation in the latest overall college baseball attendance figures.

UL has 34,458 fans through their first seven home games of the 2020 season, for an average of 4,923 per home contest.

Through games of Tuesday (excluding Wednesday night's game against Northwestern St.), UL was 2-6 on the season, including a 1-6 home record.

LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Arkansas, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, six SEC schools, are the only other teams that have drawn more fans than Louisiana in the early part of the 2020 college baseball season.

In terms of average attendance, the Cajuns are averaging 4,923 per home contest, which ranks them 6th in the country.

LSU leads the way in average attendance, averaging 10,372 a game, followed by Mississippi St. (9,341), Arkansas (9,095), Ole Miss (8,804), and South Carolina (5,649), at 2-5, respectively.

The Cajuns play host to Sam Houston St. in a three-game non-conference series this weekend.