UL Baseball Remains in Top Ten in Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana currently ranks 6th in the nation in the latest overall college baseball attendance figures.

UL has drawn 53,262 fans through their first 11 home games of the 2020 season, for an average of 4,842 per home contest.

The Cajuns are currently 5-8 on the season, including a 3-8 home record.

LSU, Ole Miss, Mississippi St., Arkansas, and South Carolina, five SEC schools, are the only other teams that have drawn more fans than Louisiana during the 2020 college baseball season.

In terms of average attendance, the Cajuns are averaging 4,842 per home contest, which ranks them 6th in the country.

LSU leads the way in average attendance, averaging 10,287 a game, followed by Mississippi St. (9,028), Arkansas (8,943), Ole Miss (8,723), and South Carolina (5,937), at 2-5, respectively.

Louisiana is on the road this weekend, taking part in the Diamond Invitational in Pensacola, Florida, where they will take on Samford, Michigan St., and Troy, before traveling to Lake Charles for a non-conference contest against McNeese on Tuesday.

The Cajuns return home March 13-15, when they play host to Coastal Carolina in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.