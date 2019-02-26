UL Baseball Ranks In Top Ten In Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana ranks 8th in the nation in the latest college baseball attendance figures.

UL, who is 1-6 on the season, including a 1-2 home record, has drawn 16,227 fans.

That figure ranks fifth in the country in college baseball, and tops in the Sun Belt Conference.

LSU, who has drawn 45,467 fans through four home games, ranks number one in the country, followed by Mississippi St., who has drawn 33,356 through four home games of their own.

South Carolina ranks third on the list, having drawn 26,014 through four games, with Ole Miss checking in fourth, after drawing 25,482 through three home games.

Rounding out the top five is Texas A&M, with an attendance figure of 24,706 through five home games.

To be fair, it's still early in the season, and a number of teams have not even played a home game, but this is nothing new, as the Cajuns typically draw among the best programs in the nation, ranking #12 in attendance last season.

Louisiana returns home this weekend, to host Maryland in a three-game, weekend, non-conference series.

Russo Park is always a special place for UL baseball!