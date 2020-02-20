UL Baseball Ranks In Top Ten In Attendance

Yes, it's early, but as is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana currently ranks 6th in the nation in the latest overall college baseball attendance figures.

UL drew 15,462 fans for their three games last weekend against Southeastern Louisiana and Louisiana Tech, for an average of 5,154 per home contest.

Through games of Tuesday (excluding Wednesday night's game against Tulane), UL was 1-3 on the season, including a 0-3 home record.

LSU. Mississippi St., Arkansas, Ole Miss, South Carolina, and Texas A&M, three SEC schools, are the only other teams that have drawn more fans than Louisiana in the early part of the 2020 college baseball season.

View the single-game high attendance figures for the 2020 season, of which all three of UL's home games rank in the top 25.

The Cajuns play host to Virginia Tech in a three-game series this weekend.