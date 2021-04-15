UL Baseball Projected to Play in State Regional

For the third consecutive week, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are projected to play in an NCAA Regional when the best in college baseball take part in the NCAA Tournament in June.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projects Louisiana as a number three seed in the Ruston, Louisiana Regional.

Cahill projects Louisiana Tech as the top seed in the regional, followed by Florida St. Louisiana, and Southeastern Louisiana.

The previous two weeks, Cahill projected the Cajuns to play in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional.

Louisiana, who is the only Sun Belt Conference school projected in the 64-team field, has defeated Louisiana Tech twice this season, by scores of 2-0 and 7-2.

Of course, it's still early, these are only projections, and a lot could change, so don't put too much stock into these projections.

That being said, Baseball America is a highly-respected site that does a great job at this kind of thing.

Louisiana, which has won 8 of its last 9 games, is currently 20-12 on the season.

The Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday evening when they travel to Mobile, Alabama to take on the South Alabama Jaguars.

UL has made 16 NCAA postseason appearances in program history, including four NCAA Regional Regional appearances, as well as a trip to the 2000 College World Series.

Arkansas is the projected top-overall seed, followed by Arizona, Vanderbilt, Texas, Louisville, Mississippi St., East Carolina, and Notre Dame at 2-7, respectively.

Other projected number one seeds, at 9-16, include Tennessee, Oregon, Texas Tech, Ole Miss, South Carolina, TCU, Louisiana Tech, and Virginia Tech.

UL is one of four teams from the state of Louisiana projected in the field.

LSU is projected as a three-seed in the Louisville, Kentucky Regional, while Louisiana, Louisiana Tech, and Southeastern Louisiana are all projected in the Ruston Regional.

View the complete projections by Baseball America.