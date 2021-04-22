UL Baseball Projected to Play in Out of State Regional

For the fourth consecutive week, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are projected to play in an NCAA Regional when the best in college baseball take part in the NCAA Tournament in June.

Teddy Cahill of Baseball America projects Louisiana as a number three seed in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional in this week's projections.

Cahill projects Mississippi St. Tech as the top seed in the regional, followed by Southern Miss, Louisiana, and Jackson St.

This marks the third time in four weeks that Cahill projects the Cajuns to play in the Starkville, Mississippi Regional.

Louisiana, who, along with South Alabama, are the only Sun Belt Conference schools projected in the 64-team field, is a combined 0-4 against Mississippi St. and Southern Miss this season.

Of course, there are still five weekends of the regular season remaining, and a lot could change, so don't put too much stock into these projections.

That being said, Baseball America is a highly-respected site that does a great job at this kind of thing.

Louisiana is currently 21-15 on the season and tied for first place in the Sun Belt Conference West Division with a 7-5 league mark.

The Cajuns return to Sun Belt Conference play on Friday evening when they travel to Little Rock, Arkansas to take on the Little Rock Trojans.

UL has made 16 NCAA postseason appearances in program history, including four NCAA Regional Regional appearances, as well as a trip to the 2000 College World Series.

Arkansas is the projected top-overall seed, followed by Vanderbilt, Texas, Louisville, Arizona, Mississippi St., East Carolina, and Notre Dame at 2-7, respectively.

Other projected number one seeds, at 9-16, include TCU, Oregon, Texas Tech, Tennessee, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Louisiana Tech, and Virginia Tech.

UL is one of four teams from the state of Louisiana projected in the field, with Louisiana Tech, Tulane, and Southeastern Louisiana all projected to play in the Ruston Regional.

LSU is not projected to be in the field this week.

View the complete projections by Baseball America.