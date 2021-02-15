UL Baseball Picked Third in SBC Preseason Poll

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are predicted to finish in the upper half of the Sun Belt Conference Western Division during the 2021 college baseball season.

Louisiana is picked third in the west in the Sun Belt Conference baseball preseason coaches’ poll, which was released on Monday.

In addition Cajun junior right-hander Conor Angel was named to the 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team as a pitcher.

Louisiana, who finished 8-9 in the shortened 2020 season, but won 6 of its last seven games, opens its 2021 regular-season schedule on Friday when they travel to New Orleans to take on the Tulane Green Wave in the opening game of a three-game, weekend, non-conference series.

Texas St., who received six first-place votes and 65 total points, is picked to win the West, while UTA, who received four first-place votes and 58 total points, is picked second, right above Louisiana.

The Cajuns, who received two first-place votes and 52 total points are picked third.

Little Rock, ULM, and Arkansas St. are picked to finish 4-6, respectively.

In the East, the coaches pick Coastal Carolina as the team to beat.

The Chanticleers received ten first-place votes and 69 total points.

South Alabama and Georgia Southern, who each received one first-place vote and 51 total points finish in a tie for second in the poll.

Troy, Appalachian St., and Georgia St. are picked to finish 4-6, respectively in the East.

View the complete 2021 Sun Belt Conference Baseball Coaches' Preseason Poll:

East Division

Coastal Carolina – 69 pts (10)

South Alabama – 51 pts (1)

Georgia Southern – 51 pts (1)

Troy – 44 pts

Appalachian St. – 21 pts

Georgia St. – 16 pts

West Division

Texas St. – 65 pts (6)

UTA – 58 pts (4)

Louisiana - 52 pts (2)

Little Rock - 33 pts

ULM – 27 pts

Arkansas St. – 13 pts

Angel, a native of Lachine, Quebec, Canada, compiled a 3.74 ERA. over five games for the Cajuns last season while recording 26 strikeouts over 21.2 innings pitched.

South Alabama junior outfielder Ethan Wilson was named the Preseason Player of the Year, while Little Rock senior Aaron Funk was tabbed the Preseason Pitcher of the Year.

View the complete 2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Team:

2021 Preseason All-Sun Belt Conference Baseball Team

Aaron Funk, Little Rock (Starting Pitcher)

Jordan Jackson, Ga. Southern (Starting Pitcher)

Conor Angel, Louisiana (Starting Pitcher)

Wyatt Divis, UTA (Relief Pitcher)

Lance Johnson, Troy (Relief Pitcher)

Caleb Bartolero, Troy (Catcher)

William Sullivan, Troy (First Base)

Luke Drumheller, App State (Second Base)

Drew Frederic, Troy (Shortstop)

Cooper Weiss, Coastal Carolina (Third Base)

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama (Outfielder)

Parker Chavers, Coastal Carolina (Outfielder)

Rigsby Mosley, Troy (Outfielder)

Elian Merejo, Georgia State (Designated Hitter)

Andrew Beesley, ULM (Utility)

Baseball: Preseason Player of the Year

Ethan Wilson, South Alabama (Junior, Outfielder, Andalusia, Ala.)

Baseball: Preseason Pitcher of the Year

Aaron Funk, Little Rock (Senior, Starting Pitcher, Lawrence, Kan.)