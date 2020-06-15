UL Baseball Offers Brylan Green
The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have their eyes set on a prep baseball standout from the Acadiana area.
Brylan Green, who currently attends Lafayette Christian Academy, shared on social media on Sunday that he has been extended an offer by Louisiana.
A 5-foot-9, 160-pound centerfielder, Green is scheduled to graduate high school in the spring of 2022.
Also a member of the LCA football team, as a defensive back, Green is also an outstanding student, sporting a 3.6 GPA.
Green has reportedly been offered a football scholarship by Memphis.