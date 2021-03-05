UL Baseball Moves Friday Game to Saturday as Part of Doubleheader
Due to the high chance of rain in Friday evening's forecast, Louisiana's Ragin' Cajun baseball game against Houston Baptist has been moved to Saturday.
The three-game series now begins tomorrow, with game 1 scheduled for 1:00.
There will be a 45-minute gap between game 1 and game 2.
Fans who have tickets to Friday night’s game can use them to get into Saturday’s 1 p.m. game.
After the conclusion of game one, the grandstand and bleachers will be cleared, allowing for Vermilion Season Ticket Holders to attend game 2 tomorrow.
The radio pregame for game 1 begins at 12:30 and can be heard on NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL, kpel965.com, and the NewsTalk 96.5 KPEL App.
Game 3 of the series will continue as planned, with a 1:00 first pitch at Russo Park.
