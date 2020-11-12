UL Baseball Inks Eight Players

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun head baseball coach Matt Deggs helped solidify the future of his program on Wednesday.

Deggs officially signed eight players, at both the high school and junior college ranks, to National Letters of Intent, on the first day of the National Signing period.

High school players who signed with collegiate programs are all seniors and will be eligible in the 2022 season.

Some, but not all junior college players who signed with NCAA Division I programs on Wednesday, and over the next few weeks, could play as early as next season.

Players at both levels can sign with a collegiate program and still get selected in the Major League Baseball Draft.

Clint Lasiter, an infielder who currently attends Benton High School in Benton, Louisiana, officially signed with Louisiana on Wednesday.

A right-handed hitter who committed to UL as a high school sophomore, Lasiter is a prep shortstop.

Dylan Theut, a left-handed pitcher who currently attends Blinn College, located in Brenham, Texas, signed.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Theut appeared in six games for Blinn in 2020, before the season was cut short due to the Coronavirus pandemic, including one as a starter, going 1-0 with a 0.49 ERA.

Kyle DeBarge, a utility player who currently attends Barbe High School, located in Lake Charles, is a future Cajun.

The 5-foot-9, 160-pound DeBarge is capable of playing multiple positions.

Adam Guth, who currently attends Barbe High School is also in the fold.

A left-handed pitcher, the 6-foot-4 Guth reportedly has good velocity and outstanding movement on his pitches.

Mason Zambo, a first baseman/outfielder for Catholic High (Baton Rouge) signed on Wednesday.

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Zambo is expected to bring a left-handed power bat to future UL lineups.

Bo Bonds, who currently attends Chipola College, located in Marianna, Florida, officially signed on Wednesday, after verbally committing last month.

A right-handed pitcher, Bonds appeared in nine games for Chipola College in 2020, going 2-1 with a 1.80 ERA., while striking out 39 batters over 25.0 innings pitched.

Tommy Ray, a right-handed pitcher who currently attends (John A.) Logan College, located in Carterville, Illinois, signed with UL, after verbally committing less than two weeks ago.

Last season, his first at the JUCO level, Ray appeared in three games, including two as a starter, going 1-0, while striking out ten batters over seven innings pitched.

Finally, right-handed pitcher Peyton Zabel, who currently attends Iowa Western Community College, located in Council Bluffs, Iowa, signed with the Cajuns.

A 6-foot-6 power pitcher, Zabel was selected in the 19th round of the 2018 MLB Draft by the Milwaukee Brewers.