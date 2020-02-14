UL Baseball Fans to Receive #36 Poster Tonight

Tonight will certainly be a special night at M.L. "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will open up their 2020 regular-season schedule, playing host to the Southeastern Louisiana Lions, while the legendary Tony Robichaux is remembered.

To help honor the late, great UL coach, the first 3,000 fans at the park tonight will receive a #36 poster, which includes many classic Robeisms, classic quotes and words of wisdom from Robichaux.

Make sure to make it out early, for the poster, and for pregame ceremonies, which begin shortly before 6 pm.

First-pitch for the 2020 season, the first for the Cajuns under head coach Matt Deggs, is scheduled for approximately 6:10 pm.