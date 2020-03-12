UL Baseball Continues to Rank in Top Ten in Attendance

As is normally the case, the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are drawing extremely well for their respective home games at "Tigue" Moore Field at Russo Park.

Louisiana currently ranks 8th in the nation in the latest overall college baseball attendance figures.

UL has drawn 53,262 fans through their first 11 home games of the 2020 season, for an average of 4,842 per home contest.

The Cajuns are currently 8-9 on the season, including a 3-8 home record.

LSU, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Mississippi St., South Carolina, and Texas A&M, six SEC schools, along with Clemson, an ACC school, are the only teams that have drawn more fans than Louisiana during the 2020 college baseball season.

In terms of average attendance, the Cajuns are averaging 4,842 per home contest, which ranks them 7th in the country.

LSU leads the way in average attendance, averaging 10,320 a game, followed by Arkansas (9,149), Mississippi St. (8,732), Ole Miss (8,652), and South Carolina (5,794), and Texas (5,084) at 2-6, respectively.

View the complete attendance figures.

Louisiana returns home this weekend, playing host to Coastal Carolina in a three-game, weekend, Sun Belt Conference series.