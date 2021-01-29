UL Baseball Coach Matt Deggs on 2021 Outlook, Roster Breakdown, The Pack System & More [Audio]

Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball season is three weeks away.

First pitch is scheduled for Friday, February 19th, in New Orleans when Louisiana opens their season against the Tulane Green Wave.

Last season was cut short 17 games into it, as the Cajuns had won 6 of 7. The coronavirus pandemic ended it prematurely, and shutdown the sports world for a while.

Louisiana head coach Matt Deggs used the idle time to write a new book, The Pack Offense, before settling pack into preparations for the upcoming season.

Coach Deggs joined me on my show Wednesday to chat about his recently released book, how he was active during the idleness of the coronavirus pandemic, the competition on the roster, depth on the pitching staff, the upcoming schedule, and more.

Unfortunately, the last 60 seconds of the interview were cut off from the recording, but I will paraphrase the details for you below the majority of the interview, which you can listen to here.

Deggs asked to make one final point at the end of the interview, sharing his belief that the Louisiana Ragin' Cajun baseball fanbase is the best in the country, and the team's goal is to get back to Omaha (College World Series) in the future.

