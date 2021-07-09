Louisiana Ragin' Cajun assistant baseball coaches Jeremy Talbot and B.J. Ryan have left the program, while former Nicholls State head baseball coach Seth Thibodeaux has joined the staff, according to sources.

News of the coaching moves was first reported by Kendall Rogers of D1Baseball.com.

Talbot served as the hitting coach and a recruiting coordinator, spending the last 7 seasons on Louisiana's staff as an assistant coach.

B.J. Ryan is a former two-time MLB All-Star pitcher who played for Louisiana in 1997 and 1998.

He joined head coach Matt Deggs' staff as the pitching coach on a volunteer assistant basis, serving in that role the last two seasons.

Thibodeaux comes to Louisiana's staff after spending the last 14 seasons at Nicholls State, including the last 11 as head coach of the Colonels.

In 2014, he was named the Southland Conference Coach of the Year.

He resigned from his head coaching position at Nicholls State last month.

Thibodeaux was born in Church Point, Louisiana. He played catcher collegiately for LSU-E and William Carey.

