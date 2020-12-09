UL Assistant Patrick Toney Nominated for Broyles Award

An assistant coach for the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns has been nominated for an award designed to name the top assistant coach in college football.

Louisiana defensive coordinator Patrick Toney has been nominated for the 2020 Broyles Award, the Frank & Barbara Broyles Foundation announced on Tuesday.

Toney is one of 56 nominees in the class which were selected from approximately 1,270 assistant coaches representing 127 Division I programs across the country.

The Broyles Award, named after former Arkansas head coach/athletic director Frank Broyles, has been awarded to the nation's best assistant coach since 1996.

Last year, the award was given out to LSU assistant Joe Brady, who is now a member of the coaching staff of the Carolina Panthers.

Toney, who joined the Louisiana staff in 2018 as safties coach, is in his first season as the defensive coordinator, helping UL's defensive unit to a number 27 ranking in scoring defense (21.8), as well as a number ranking in interceptions (15).

Under Toney's leadership, Louisiana has forced two or more turnovers in nine games this season, posting a record of 9-0 in those games.

A native of Poway, California, Toney has also guided the defense to force 21 turnovers this season, six fumbles, and 15 interceptions. The 15 interceptions are not only the second-most in the nation but also the most by a Louisiana defense since 2009 when the team forced 16.

A 43-member selection committee of distinguished former head coaches, broadcasters, and a committee representing the FWAA will select 15 semi-finalists and five finalists from the list of nominees and an overall winner.

17th-ranked Louisiana, who has won six straight and is currently 9-1 on the season, returns to action on Saturday, December 19 when they travel to Conway, South Carolina to take on the 11th-ranked Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship.