UL Assistant Coach Austin Armstrong Heading to Southern Miss

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will be losing at least one member of its current coaching staff for the 2021 college football season.

Austin Armstrong, who is the current inside linebackers coach on head coach Billy Napier's staff, will reportedly be leaving Louisiana to become the defensive coordinator at Southern Miss.

Armstrong will reportedly continue with the Cajuns through the Sun Belt Conference Football Championship, which is scheduled for Saturday, December 19 when Louisiana will take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers in Conway, South Carolina.

17th-ranked Louisiana, which has won six-straight games, is currently 9-1, overall on the season, while Coastal Carolina, ranked number 11 in the latest AP poll, is 10-0.

The Chanticleers defeated the Cajuns earlier this season, 30-27, handing them their only loss this season.

The Golden Eagles just recently named former UL assistant Will Hall as their new head coach. Armstrong and Hall worked together on the same Louisiana staff in 2017.

Armstrong, who served as a quality control assistant at Georgia in 2018, served as a defensive graduate assistant coach with the Ragin' Cajuns for the 2017 and 2018 seasons.

Prior to his first stint with the Ragin' Cajuns, Armstrong was an assistant defensive line coach at West Georgia (Div. II) for the 2016 season.

Hall served as Louisiana's offensive coordinator for one season (2017), during former head coach Mark Hudspeth's final season with the Cajuns.

Hudspeth was the head coach at North Alabama when Hall was a college quarterback at the school.

The 40-year Hall most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Tulane for the last two seasons, after one season as the associate head coach at Memphis in 2018, one year after his stint at Louisiana.

Prior to his time with the Cajuns, Hall served as head coach at West Alabama (2011-2013) and West Georgia (2014-2016), compiling an overall record of 56-20.

We wish coach Armstrong the best of luck in the future.