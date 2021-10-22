UL Announces Updated 2021 Homecoming Week Schedule

Homecoming 2021 for the University of Louisiana is coming up next week and will culminate with the Ragin' Cajuns football team hosting the Texas State Bobcats at 11:00 am on Saturday, October 30 at Cajun Field.

Homecoming Week activities and events for students and alumni will start this Sunday, October 24.

The Homecoming 2021 theme is "Our Identity. Our Fire. Our Legacy." A pep rally, scavenger hunt, fashion show, decorating contests are among the activities that the University Program Council and UL Lafayette Alumni Association will host for students and alumni.

Here is the complete schedule of events for the week:

Sunday, October 24

Scavenger Hunt - all week

Homecoming Mass, Our Lady of Wisdom Catholic - 10:00 am

Paint Your Pride, Student Union - 11:00 am - 4:00 pm

Ragin' Rock-N-Bowl, Rock-N-Bowl de Lafayette - 4:00 pm - 6:30 pm

Monday, October 25

Homecoming Block Party, Alumni Center (St. Mary Blvd) - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Cupcake Giveaway, Alumni Center (St. Mary Blvd) - 10:00 am - 2:00 pm

Culture's Fashion Show, Cajundome Convention Center - 7:00 pm

Tuesday, October 26

Paint the Town Red - Businesses

Campus Feud, Fletcher Hall (Rm 134) - 6:00 pm

Wednesday, October 27

Paint the Town Red - Schools

Wear Red, Get Fed, Quad - 11:00 am - 2:00 pm

Cajuns Got Talent, Student Union Ballroom - 6:00 pm

Thursday, October 28

Yell Like Hell, Union Porch - 7:00 pm

Friday, October 29

Tennis Tournament, Red Lerille's Health & Racquet Club - 8:00 am

Bill Bass Golf Tournament, Lex Vieux Chenes Golf Course - 8:00 am

Golden Ambassador Dinner, Petroleum Club of Lafayette - 5:30 pm

NPHC Greek Expo, Cajundome Convention Center - 7:00 pm

Saturday, October 30

Alumni Tailgate, Alumni Hospitality Tent (Cajun Field) - 8:00 am

Homecoming Parade, Blackham Coliseum - 8:30 am

Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns vs. Texas State, Cajun Field - 11:00 am

Red Jacket Luncheon, Alumni Center - 11:00 am

Student Tailgate, Cajun Field (Practice Field) - Postgame

Christiana Smith "Sweet Sounds of Sharing," Alumni Center - 8:00 pm