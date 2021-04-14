Two days after Conor McGregor said on Twitter his fight with Lafayette's own Dustin "The Diamond" Poirier was off, calling Poirier an inbred hillbilly in the process, UFC President Dana White announced the fight is officially on for the main event of UFC 264 on July 10th in Las Vegas.

Poirier called out McGregor earlier this week on social media about never making the $500k donation that was promised for the "Good Fight Foundation".

McGregor responded with insults, saying the fight was off. Poirier responded accordingly.

In the MMA world, personal beef is always a good way to drum up more interest in a fight.

The jarring on social media, including McGregor saying the fight would no longer happen, appears to be part of the promotion.

July 10th will be 168 days removed from Poirier's victorious TKO of McGregor in round 2 of the main event at UFC 257.

Poirier and McGregor also fought in 2014 at UFC 178, with McGregor winning in via TKO 1:46 into round one. It took place at 145 pounds, while the most recent fight took place at 155 pounds.

Per Ariel Helwani, the trilogy fight will take place at 155 pounds as well, and is expected to be one of the most profitable in UFC history.

Having a proud Lafayette native headlining a main event that has a chance to be the most lucrative in the history of MMA is awesome.

Poirier has made it a point to give back to the Lafayette community through his The Good Fight Foundation charity.

