UCLA Offers UL Football Recruit Shield Taylor

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns apparently have some more serious competition in their quest to land a prep standout from central Louisiana to one of their future recruiting classes, in the form of another Pac-12 school.

Shield Taylor, a tight end who attends Alexandria Senior High School in Alexandria, shared on social media on Wednesday that he has been extended an offer by UCLA, his seventh from a Power Five school.

In June, Taylor was offered by Washington, along with Southern and Nichigan St.

Louisiana offered a scholarship to Taylor back in February.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound Taylor is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Taylor has also reportedly been offered by four other Power Five schools, including Stanford, Arkansas, Duke, and Georgia Tech, as well as Boise St., Memphis, North Texas, Tulane, Army, Arkansas St., Cornell, Dartmouth, New Mexico, South Alabama, Texas St., ULM and Northwestern St.