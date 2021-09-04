UCLA Handles LSU 38-27

For the second consecutive year, the #16 LSU Tigers begin the football season 0-1, falling on the road to UCLA 38-27.

"We didn’t perform like we’re supposed to at LSU," said coach Ed Orgeron. "That’s my responsibility. I told that to the team."

The Tigers were killed on defense by crossing routes and consistently lost the battle in the trenches.

LSU's defense gave Tiger fans PTSD from last year when they gave up 632 yards of offense in a season-opening loss to Mississippi State.

On Saturday, the Bruins racked up 470 yards of offense but did so with balance (260 passing yards, 210 rushing yards).

LSU fired defensive coordinator Bo Pelini after a historically bad season on that side of the ball in 2020.

New defensive coordinator Daronte Jones only has one game under his belt, but his tenure is off to a rough start.

Speaking of defense, UCLA shut down the Tigers rushing attack, as LSU could only muster 48 rushing yards on 25 carries.

LSU quarterback Max Johnson (26-46, 330 yards, 3 TD, 1 INT) was under duress most of the night. Oftentimes, his throws were an inch off, or a half-second too late.

The brightest spot for the Tigers was Kayshon Boutee. The Sophomore wide receiver Westgate product Kayshon Boutte finished with nine receptions for 148 yards and 3 touchdowns.

LSU will look to regroup next Saturday in a home opener against McNeese State.

