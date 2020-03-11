Tyler Oubre Commits to UL Softball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns will apparently be adding a talented prep standout from St. Charles Parish.

Tyler Oubre, a right-handed pitcher who currently attends Destrehan High School in Destrehan, Louisiana, shared on social media on Tuesday that she intends to sign with Louisiana.

A 2019 Class 5A All-Louisiana selection, Oubre plays currently plays summer travel ball for the Georgia Impact, after previously being a member of the Louisiana Voodoo.

Currently a high school junior, Oubre is scheduled to graduate in the spring of 2021.

Oubre attended a UL softball camp back in January.