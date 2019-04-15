The New Orleans Saints are losing a starting defensive lineman to an NFC South rival.

Saints All-Pro defensive end Cameron Jordan was disappointed that the team lost his ex-teammate to the hated Falcons:

A former fifth-round pick by the Saints in the 2015 NFL Draft, Davison, started 15 games in 2016, 16 in 2017, and 12 in 2018.

Last season, the 26-year old Davison compiled 23 tackles, including two sacks.

In parts of four seasons in New Orleans, the 6-foot-2, 309-pound Davison has accumulated 95 tackles and 3.5 sacks.