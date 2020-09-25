Ty Harper Lists UL Basketball in His Top 8

One of the top prep hoop stars from the Golden State lists the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns among the 8 programs that he's still considering, as he decides on a future collegiate home.

Tre Jackson, who covers basketball for Inside Hoops, shared on social media earlier this week that Ty Harper, who currently attends Santa Clarita Christian, located in Santa Clarita, California, has Louisiana among the 8 schools left on his list.

A 6-foot-4, 185-pound combo guard, Harper had only one Division I offer prior to last season (Detroit Mercy), but had a breakout year to elevate his status.

Rated by Rivals as a 3-star recruit, who also ranks him as the 39th-best shooting guard in the 2021 class, Harper also lists California, Grand Canyon University, Nevada, New Mexico, USC, Virginia Tech, and Washington St. in his final 8.

That's an impressive list of schools, which includes three Pac-12 schools, along with one ACC school, but maybe just an impressive is the list of schools that offered Harper which didn't make the cut, including Oregon, Arizona, and Arizona St.

As a junior last season, Harper propelled Santa Clarita Christian to a 24-6 record last season, good enough for a top-50 finish in the final national rankings.

In his scouting report on SB Live, Lance Smith views Harper to be one of the best athletes he has ever seen, with great range on the three-point shot, the ability to affect the perimeter, and a lockdown defender.

Harper is scheduled to graduate high school next spring.

Louisiana is doing a good job of recruiting the young man, and while the Cajuns are only one of 8 programs that could still land him, it's realistic to believe they can add this impressive recruit to their next recruiting class.