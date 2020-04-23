Two UL Softball Players Enter NCAA Transfer Portal

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns may be losing two players who were on their 2020 softball roster.

Justin's World of Softball reported on Wednesday that first baseman Mia Camuso and pitcher Madison Garay have entered their names in the NCAA transfer portal.

Neither of the players appeared for the Cajuns in 2020, as Camuso was injured and Garay did not pitch prior to the remainder of the season being canceled due to the Coronavirus pandemic in March.

Keep in mind; players can always take their names out of the transfer portal and remain with their current teams.

Camuso, who hasn't played in a game in two years, will have two seasons of eligibility remaining, while Garay has all four.

A native of Redding, California, Camuso played two years at Oregon, prior to sitting out all of 2019.

A two-year starter with the Ducks, primarily as a first baseman, Camuso hit .341 with two homers and 47 RBI's as a freshman in 2017, when she was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team, before hitting .294 with a homer and 24 RBI's in 2018.

A standout prep player at Shasta High School, Camuso was ranked the No. 18 recruit in the nation by FloSoftball.com, after hitting .574 with 14 homers and 50 RBI's as a senior.

Over her high school career, Camuso hit 42 homers, while driving in 162 runs.

Garay, a product of Bay City (Texas) High School, went 22-3 last season, to go along with a 1.09 ERA., while accumulating 301 strikeouts. At the plate, Garay hit .397 with three home runs.