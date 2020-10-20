Two Texas Prep Stars Commit to UL Baseball

The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns are apparently going to be adding a couple of talented prep standouts from The Lonestar State to one of their future college baseball recruiting classes.

Cade Smith, who currently attends Arlington Heights High School, located in Arlington, Texas, and Landon Williams, who currently attends Abilene Wylie High School, located in Abilene, Texas, both shared on social media last week that they have verbally committed to Louisiana.

Both play summer baseball for the Dallas-Fort Worth Twins 17 and under team, and both are scheduled to graduate high in the spring of 2022.

A right-handed pitcher, Smith reportedly has a fastball that tops out in the lowers 80s, to go along with a good breaking pitch.

A tall, slender young man with a 6-foot-1, 178-pound frame, who is expected to grow, Smith is considered to have good upside with a bright future.

Williams is a right-handed hitting catcher who is capable of driving the baseball.

Williams also projects as a corner infielder at the collegiate level.

While Smith and Williams look like a good gets for UL, keep in mind that verbal commitments are non-binding, so nothing is official until they officially sign.

Still, both players are apparently very highly thought of and look to have bright futures in a Cajun uniform.

Both also look to be the type of prospects who fit what Louisiana is looking for. They're talented young men, who project well at the college level, and both also reportedly do well in the classroom.