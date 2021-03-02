Two NFL Teams Have Interest in Ex-Saints QB Teddy Bridgewater

Could former New Orleans Saints backup quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who left the team last offseason to become the starting quarterback for the Carolina Panthers, be on the move again?

First, multiple reports circulated on Monday that the San Francisco 49ers inquired about Bridgewater, who played for the Saints during the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

According to the reports, the 49ers would like to bring in Bridgewater either as a backup to Jimmy Garoppolo or as a mentor to a young quarterback

Later on Monday, reports circulated that the Pittsburgh Steelers have an interest in Bridgewater.

The 28-year old Bridgewater signed a three-year, $63 million contract with the Panthers last offseason.

In 15 games for Carolina last season, all as a starter, Bridgewater completed 69% of his passes for 3,733 yards, to go along with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

A first-round selection of the Minnesota Vikings in the 2014 NFL Draft, Bridgewater was that organization's starting quarterback in 2014 and 2015, before suffering a torn ACL and other structural damage in a 2016 preseason game, which sidelined him for the entire season, as well as all but one game in 2017.

A native of Miami, Florida, Bridgewater signed as a free agent with the New York Jets prior to the 2018 season before being traded to the Saints for a sixth-round draft pick.

Over two seasons with the Saints, Bridgewater appeared in 14 games, including six as a starter, throwing for 1,502 yards and ten touchdowns while being intercepted only three times.

Over parts of six seasons in the NFL, Bridgewater has appeared in 59 games, including 49 as a starter, completing 67% of his passes for 11,383 yards, to go along with 53 touchdowns and 36 interceptions.