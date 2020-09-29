Two NFL Teams Halt In Person Work After One Team Announces Large Number of COVID-19 Positives

For the first time this NFL season, two NFL teams are halting in-person activity after one team announced a number of COVID-19 positive tests.

The Tennessee Titans will not practice or work in person today, after 8 COVID-19 tests came back positive.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the positive tests involve three players and five personnel employees.

Tennesee played in Minnesota against the Vikings on Sunday, and the Vikings are suspending in-person work activities today as well, per Pelissero.

Tennessee is currently scheduled to host Pittsburgh on Sunday, while Minnesota travels to Houston for their week 4 matchup.