Two NFL Games Moved Due to COVID-19 Issues

Due to multiple teams dealing with COVID-19 issues, there will be two more games played on Monday night, with one more slated for Tuesday.

The New England Patriots will now host the Denver Broncos on Monday at 4 p.m. (central time), while the Tennessee Titans will entertain the Buffalo Bills on Tuesday evening at 6 p.m.

Last Monday, the Patriots/Kansas City Chiefs game was moved to Monday, joining the regularly scheduled Monday night contest between the Green Bay Packers and Atlanta Falcons.

The Patriots/Broncos game was originally scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 3:25 p.m. CT kickoff in Foxborough, Massachusetts, but the Broncos' players were informed of the move to Monday after Thursday afternoon's practice.

The Patriots have not practiced and their facility was closed both Wednesday and Thursday after quarterback Cam Newton and cornerback Stephon Gilmore were moved to the team's reserve/COVID-19 list.

The Broncos and Chiefs are scheduled to be the front part of an NFL Monday doubleheader, with the New Orleans Saints hosting the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

The Broncos will enter the match-up with a record of 1-1, while the Patriots are currently 2-2.

Meanwhile, the Bills/Titans game was moved to Tuesday after a COVID-19 outbreak within the Titans' organization forced the NFL to postpone the game.

Originally scheduled for Sunday, the Week 5 game involving unbeaten teams was in jeopardy after three Titans players tested positive for COVID-19 this week. With the Titans' facility closed since September 29, the three positive tests pushed the team's total to 23 over the past two weeks.