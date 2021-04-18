Two Natural Ways to Help Stomach & Abdominal Pain

When you have a stomach ache, you're just not yourself. Stomach problems like diarrhea, bloating, gas or problems associated with Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) can slow you down or stop you in your tracks. There are a ton of prescription drugs designed to help stomach and abdominal pain but all you may need is something you may already have at home.

Ginger

Ginger is a herbaceous perennial that was one of the first spices to have been exported from Asia. Ginger has been used as a spice for hundreds of years. The first know reference to ginger is in China during the Warring States period (475-221 BC).

Ginger has been proven to conditions such as nausea, vomiting, IBS pain and bloating even morning sickness, muscle pain and menstrual pain.

Researchers believe that ginger may also help with arthritis, infections, inflammation, digestion, cold or flu, ginger may even lower the risk of certain cancers.

The studies have not been validated by the Federal Drug Administration, however, more and more people are taking ginger in place of over-the-counter and/or prescription drugs. And are experiencing great results, especially with digestive health.

Peppermint

How many times have you grabbed a peppermint candy at the onset of a stomach ache? You may have not even consciously realized why you were drawn to that peppermint candy, but your body did. Especially your stomach and colon.

Peppermint is a hybrid plant, a cross between watermint and spearmint. It smells good, can repel some pests such as mosquitoes and snakes and in oil form can be used for muscle pain, nerve pain, abdominal and stomach pain and can especially help those individuals with IBS.

Peppermint will help with indigestion, gas and IBS symptoms but could worsen heartburn and acid reflux pain and discomfort.

Multiple studies confirm the benefits of using peppermint for IBS. Drug companies now offer peppermint capsules for daily use to ensure gut health.

Ginger and peppermint are natural ways to have a healthy digestive tract. Both of these plants have been used for centuries.

ALWAYS CONSULT YOUR HEALTHCARE PROFESSIONAL. READ AND FOLLOW LABEL INSTRUCTIONS.