Two Mantle Rookies Sell For Over $30,000 On eBay

Get our free mobile app

I've been collecting sports cards for years. Back in the day, I was much more into the hobby. So much so, that it went from hobby to business while I was in high school. My dad helped me secure tables at sports card shows in my area. He built me a display case, and drove me wherever that weekend's show was. I never really made a lot of money, but a learned a lot out there.

After high school I drifted in and out of the hobby. But more recently I got back in pretty heavily, at least I tried to.

Over the last couple of years, the sports card hobby has exploded. With massive increases over the last 18 months specifically. If you're into sports cards, you're probably aware that major retail stores couldn't even have sports card products out on the shelfs. In fact, many have suspended sports card sales in store.

But that's what happens when some single cards are selling for tens-of-thousands of dollars online.

We've been covering some of these sales for the past few months, with players like LeBron James, Zion Williamson, Patrick Mahomes, Kobe Bryant, and Josh Allen all having cards that have sold for more than $50,000 on eBay. Not just once either, all of these players, and others, have had multiple sales in the five digit range, with many breaking the $100,000 mark.

Not only do the modern cards sell well online, vintage cards have been selling very well too. Over the last year there have been a large list of vintage cards that have brought in more than $100,000 each online.

Now over the last couple of weeks we haven't seen a 6-figure vintage sports card sale online, but there were a couple of Mickey Mantle rookie cards that each broke the $30,000 mark. One of them even hit $50k. You can see those cards, and more of the big vintage sales we've recently witnessed on eBay, right here:

Funko Guide For Geek'd Con 2021 Shreveport's comic con, Geek'd Con, is back for 2021 at the Shreveport Convention Center in Downtown Shreveport. The guest list looks incredible, and there are going to be plenty of chances for autographs the weekend of August 13-15. For the Funko collectors out there, or just fans of particular guests who think Funko Pop figures would be a cool item to get signed, there are some cool options for signatures this year. Here are some of the Funko options you could bring to Geek'd Con 2021

Most Shreveport Things You Can Buy for $10,000 If you won $10,000 and wanted to spend that money in our area, here's some of the best, coolest and most 'Shreveport' things Shreveport has to offer.