Two LSU Players Named to Preseason All-SEC Team
The Southeastern Conference named two members of the LSU Tigers to its coaches preseason 2020-2021 All-SEC team on Thursday.
LSU sophomore forward Trendon Watford and junior guard Javonte Smart were named preseason 2021 All-SEC selections as voted on by the league's coaches.
Watford, an SEC All-Freshman pick last season, was named a first-team selection, while Smart was tabbed to the second-team.
The 6-foot-9 Watford, LSU's leading returning scorer, had a terrific freshman campaign last season, averaging 13.6 points per game while pulling down a team-high 7.2 rebounds.
The 6-foot-4 Smart, a Baton Rouge native, averaged 12.5 points and 3.5 rebounds a season ago.
Meanwhile, LSU, as a team, was picked third in the league's preseason poll by a panel of both SEC and national media members.
Tennessee is picked to win the league, followed by Kentucky at number two and LSU at number three.
Florida and Alabama are next on the list, followed by Arkansas, Auburn, South Carolina, Ole Miss, Missouri, Texas A&M, Mississippi St., Georgia, and Vanderbilt.
View the complete Preseason All-SEC Team, followed by the Preseason Poll, below:
SEC MEDIA PANEL SELECTIONS
First Team All-SEC
John Petty Jr. – Alabama
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Brandon Boston Jr. – Kentucky
Trendon Watford -- LSU
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Second Team All-SEC
Olivier Sarr – Kentucky
Javonte Smart -- LSU
Dru Smith – Missouri
AJ Lawson – South Carolina
Yves Pons – Tennessee
Savion Flagg – Texas A&M
SEC Player of the Year
Keyontae Johnson – Florida
Preseason Media Poll
1. Tennessee
2. Kentucky
3. LSU
4. Florida
5. Alabama
6. Arkansas
7. Auburn
8. South Carolina
9. Ole Miss
10. Missouri
11. Texas A&M
12. Mississippi State
13. Georgia
14. Vanderbilt