Two LSU Football Players Named Preseason All-Americans

Two members of the defending national champion LSU Tigers received a major preseason college football honor on Thursday.

Receiver Ja’Marr Chase and cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. were both named to the Walter Camp Preseason All-America Team.

Chase and Stingley were both tabbed first team selections.

A junior from Harvey, Louisiana, Chase set the Southeastern Conference record for touchdown receptions last year with 20 as he helped the Tigers to a 15-0 overall record and the national title.

The 2019 Biletnikoff Award winner as the nation's top receiver, Chase put together an incredible sophomore campaign, compiling 84 receptions for 1,780 yards.

A unanimous All-America selection last season, Chase has accumulated 107 receptions for 2,093 yards and 23 touchdowns over his collegiate career, becoming the first LSU player to eclipse 2,000 receiving yards over his first two years.

A native of Baton Rouge, Stingley had an amazing freshman campaign in 2019, leading the SEC in both interceptions (6) and passes defended (21), while also adding 38 tackles and a fumble recovery.

A second team All-America selection by Walter Camp a year ago, Stingley was named the SEC Newcomer of the Year as well as first team All-SEC.

Jennings native Travis Etienne, a senior running back for Clemson, was named to the first team.

View the complete 2020 Walter Camp Preseason All-America Teams, below:

First Team Offense

WR Ja’Marr Chase, LSU * 6-1 200 Jr. Harvey, LA

WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama 6-1 175 Sr. Amite, LA

TE Kyle Pitts, Florida 6-6 239 Jr. Philadelphia, PA

OL Penei Sewell, Oregon * 6-6 325 Jr. Malaeimi, American Samoa

OL Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin 6-5 312 Sr, Greenbay, WI

OL Samuel Cosmi, Texas 6-7 310 Jr. Humble, TX

OL Creed Humphrey, Oklahoma # 6-3 315 Jr. Shawnee, OK

OL Wyatt Davis, Ohio State # 6-4 313 Jr. Bellflower, CA

QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson 6-6 220 Jr. Cartersville, GA

RB Chuba Hubbard, Oklahoma State * 6-1 207 Soph. Sherwood Park, CA

RB Travis Etienne, Clemson % 5-10 200 Sr. Jennings, LA

PK Keith Duncan, Iowa # 5-10 180 Sr. Weddington, NC

First Team Defense

DL Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon 6-5 250 Soph. Los Angeles, CA

DL Gregory Rousseau, Miami Fla. 6-7 253 Soph. Coconut Creek, FL

DL Marvin Wilson, Florida State 6-5 310 Sr. Houston, TX

DL Jaylen Twyman, Pittsburgh # 6-2 290 R-Soph. Washington, DC

LB Micah Parsons, Penn State # 6-3 245 Jr. Harrisburg, PA

LB Hamilcar Rashed, Oregon State # 6-4 236 R-Sr. Phoenix, AZ

LB Carlton Martial, Troy 5-10 216 Jr. Mobile, AL

DB Shaun Jolly, Appalachian State 5-9 175 Jr. Stone Mountain, GA

DB Jevon Holland, Oregon 6-1 200 Jr. Pleasanton, CA

DB Elijah Molden, Washington 5-10 191 Sr. West Linn, OR

DB Derek Stingley Jr., LSU # 6-1 190 Fr. Baton Rouge, LA

P Max Duffy, Kentucky * 6-1 186 Sr. Perth, Australia

KR Rondale Moore, Purdue 5-9 180 Jr. New Albany, IN

Second Team Offense

WR Tylan Wallace, Oklahoma State 6-0 185 Sr. Fort Worth, TX

WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota 6-2 210 Jr. Tifton, GA

TE Pat Freiermuth, Penn State 6-5 259 Jr. Merrimac, MA

OL Alex Leatherwood, Alabama 6-6 310 Sr. Pensacola, FL

OL Walker Little, Stanford 6-7 320 Sr. Houston, TX

OL Trey Smith, Tennessee 6-6 335 Sr. Jackson, TN

OL Rashawn Slater, Northwestern 6-4 315 Sr. Sugar Land, TX

OL Nolan Laufenberg, Air Force 6-3 295 Jr. Castle Rock, CO

QB Justin Fields, Ohio State # 6-3 225 Soph. Kennesaw, GA

RB Jaret Patterson, Buffalo 5-9 195 Jr. Glendale, MD

RB Najee Harris, Alabama 6-2 230 Sr. Antioch, CA

PK Matt Trickett, Kent State 6-0 191 Jr. Cleveland, OH

Second Team Defense

DL Chris Rumph II, Duke 6-3 225 Jr. Gainesville, FL

DL Levi Onwuzurike, Washington 6-3 288 Sr. Allen, TX

DL Carlos Basham, Wake Forest 6-5 275 Sr. Roanoke, VA

DL Quincy Roche, Miami Fla. 6-4 235 Sr. Randallstown, MD

LB Nick Bolton, Missouri 6-0 232 Jr. Frisco, TX

LB Dylan Moses, Alabama 6-3 235 Jr. Alexandria, LA

LB Paddy Fisher, Northwestern 6-4 246 Sr. Katy, TX

DB Paulson Adebo, Stanford 6-1 192 Sr. Mansfield, TX

DB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama 6-2 203 Jr. Plantation, FL

DB Trevon Moehrig, TCU 6-2 208 Jr. Spring Branch, TX

DB Shaun Wade, Ohio State 6-1 195 Jr. Jacksonville, FL

P Trenton Gill, North Carolina State 6-4 217 Jr. Hillsborough, NC

KR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama # 5-10 182 Jr. Houston, TX

* – 2019 Walter Camp First Team All-American

# – 2019 Walter Camp Second Team All-American

% – 2018 and 2019 Walter Camp Second Team All-American