Two Louisiana Hopefuls on ‘American Idol’ [VIDEO]

Season 18 of the wildly popular talent contest 'American Idol' kicked off last night (Sunday, February 16), and once again, America is enthralled. And Louisiana is sitting up and paying attention, because of course, our current 'Idol' winner is Livingston's own Laine Hardy.

The good news for the Bayou State is that we have two 'Idol' hopefuls who are Louisiana natives, and that makes us very happy. Be on the look out for Destrehan's Faith Becnel, and Jovin Webb, of Gonzales during the upcoming auditions.

According to the Advocate, you can catch Faith Becnel 'at the pre-Endymion Samedi Gras concert on Saturday, Feb. 21, in New Orleans and on Friday, Feb. 28, at Pier 90 Bar & Marina in Luling' She posted a video on her official Facebook page after the show last night, which you can see below. Webb is a member of two local bands, Captain Green and Bayou Bullets, who will make an appearance at The Varsity Theater in Baton Rouge in the next week. 'Captain Green takes the stage Friday, Feb. 21, for its 10-year anniversary show, while Bayou Bullets plays Saturday, Feb. 29'.

Jovin Webb was seen in the 'American Idol' promo commercial (below) that aired during the 92nd annual Academy Awards broadcast on ABC last Sunday. He's in the red plaid pants. Good luck to our two native hopefuls this season! You can watch the next episode of 'American Idol' on Sunday, February 23 at 7:00 PM CST.